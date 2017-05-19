× Police arrest Indianapolis woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Putnamville jail

GREENCASTLE, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

Amanda Harris, 32, had plans to visit Patrick Wilson, an offender in the jail who is also her fiancé, but was met by officers after she was processed. During questioning, police say she told them she had drugs hidden in her mouth.

She turned over about 55 Suboxone strips contained in plastic.

Wilson is serving serving several consecutive sentences out of Marion County including robbery, possession of cocaine, burglary and theft. His earliest possible parole date is Nov. 11, 2021.

Harris was arrested on preliminary felony charges of attempted dealing in a Schedule III drug and trafficking with an inmate.

“If you try to bring drugs or any other contraband into our facility, expect to be arrested and charged,” said Superintendent Brian Smith.