Off-duty Indiana state trooper saves 78-year-old man collapsed behind wheel

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper is being called a hero after he brought an elderly man back from the dead.

Last week, Trooper Thomas Maymi was traveling in his personal vehicle when he noticed an oncoming SUV swerving all over the road. An elderly woman was frantically trying to steer the vehicle from the passenger seat, and she eventually swerved off the road into a swamp.

Maymi ran out of his car to help.

“I need an ambulance, I think he is having a heart attack!” the woman yelled.

Maymi opened the driver’s door and found a 78-year-old man who was unconscious and starting to turn blue.

When the help of a Good Samaritan, Maymi carried the man to dry ground. He was unresponsive, not breathing, and didn’t have a pulse.

Maymi began chest compressions, and the man eventually opened his eyes and started to take slow, shallow breaths.

According to WGN-TV, Maymi spent most of his life in public service, with six years in the Army and two in law enforcement. It’s safe to say his training has paid off.