Muncie mother arrested after bus driver finds her two-year-old son alone at stop

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police in Muncie have arrested a mother after he two-year-old son was found alone at a bus stop by a MITS bus driver.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Brooke Hicks was arrested for neglect of a dependent after police were dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Pinewood Dr. in reference to a welfare check.

Police said the call was from a MITS bus driver that informed them a two-year-old boy was outside alone without an adult near a bus stop.

When police arrived, they found the boy with the driver. She informed police that she thought the boy came out of an apartment unit with the front door standing open.

Police went inside the apartment to find out the mother’s name. While there, a neighbor told them that the mother of the two-year-old was on the phone and wanted to speak with them.

Hicks reportedly told police that the child’s great-grandmother was supposed to be watching the boy and that she must have left thinking Brooke was home. She told them she was grocery shopping and would be back soon.

In the meantime, Muncie Police contacted Child Protective Services and they sent a case worker to the scene.

Hicks arrived roughly 40 minutes later and spoke with the case worker at the scene. Police reportedly observed her story change from grocery shopping to paying bills at the Housing Authority Office.

Police then spoke with the taxi driver that dropped Hicks off and records showed she was picked up by a taxi at 12:22 a.m. and the next time she called one was to come back to the apartment.

Authorities immediately placed Hicks into custody and charged her with neglect of a dependent. Child Protective Services took custody of her son.

Hicks was transported to the Delaware County Jail.