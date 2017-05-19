Indy Parks ready to open up spray grounds around city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warm weather arrived in central Indiana this week, and as we gear up for the summer vacation season, Indy Parks is getting ready to open its spray parks.

Spray parks will open Saturday, May 20, at several locations around the city and are in operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with the exception of Tarkington Park, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Here’s a list of spray parks that will be open:

Andrew Ramsey Park, 310 W 42nd Street

Arsenal Park, 1400 E 46th Street

Bel Aire Park, 2915 S. Tibbs Avenue

Bertha Ross Park, 3700 Clifton Street

Bowman Park, 3600 Auburn Road

Carson Park, 5400 W High School Road

Centennial & Groff Park, 2300 N Centennial Street

Christian Park, 4200 English Avenue

Clayton LaSalle Park, 401 S La Salle Street

Dan Wakefield Park, 6051 Broadway Street

Grassy Creek Park, 10510 E 30th Street

Haughville Park, 500 N Belleview Place

Jake Greene Park, 1700 S Franklin Road

Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road

Riverwood Park, 7201 Crittenden Avenue

Stout Field Park, 3820 W Bradbury Avenue

Tarkington Park, 45 W 40th Street (operating hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Washington Park, 3130 East 30th Street

Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N Hawthorne Lane

Wildwood Park, 8100 Southeastern Avenue

Windsor Village Park, 6510 E 25th Street

The spray parks operate under the following rules from Indy Parks:

Children under the age of 9 years must be accompanied in the spray ground area by an adult and be within arms’ reach to the adult at all times

Indy Parks and Recreation facilities are alcohol, drug and tobacco free

No food, drinks, gum, coolers or glass items are allowed

No running, rough play, or misuse of spray ground equipment

Drinking, spitting, spouting of water, blowing the nose and similar behavior prohibited

Anyone who has an open wound, open blisters, cuts, etc. is advised not to use the spray ground area

No pets allowed in the spray ground area

No skateboards, rollerblades, bikes or scooters allowed in spray ground area

For more information visit Indy Parks online or call (317) 327-PARK. You can find a list of spray park locations and phone numbers here.