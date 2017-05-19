Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak in Indianapolis on Monday

Posted 4:19 pm, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:24PM, May 19, 2017

Betsy DeVos (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One of President Trump’s most embattled cabinet members is coming to Indianapolis.

The American Federation for Children says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will speak at a summit on Monday.

Politico reports DeVos will make a major policy speech. She’s also expected to unveil the administration’s plan to invest in school choice.

DeVos is a former chairwoman of the Federation. Timing of the speech has not been set yet.

