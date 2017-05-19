× Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak in Indianapolis on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One of President Trump’s most embattled cabinet members is coming to Indianapolis.

The American Federation for Children says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will speak at a summit on Monday.

Politico reports DeVos will make a major policy speech. She’s also expected to unveil the administration’s plan to invest in school choice.

DeVos is a former chairwoman of the Federation. Timing of the speech has not been set yet.