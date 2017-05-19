× Cardinals jersey leads detectives to Gary man accused of robbing Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police in Bloomington have arrested a Gary man accused of robbing a string of businesses.

Detectives with Bloomington Police arrested 23-year-old Deandre LeShone Williams last month in Gary.

They served a search warrant at his Gary residence and reportedly found the same David Eckstein number 22 St. Louis Cardinals jersey that Williams wore in a liquor store robbery.

According to police, he had been traveling a lot to Bloomington to visit his girlfriend.

On May 10, he was charged with robbing the Big Red Liquor Store located at 2401 W. Third Street. Police said the investigation was continued and Williams admitted to six other robberies that occurred in 2016.

The robberies reportedly happened between Oct. 3 and Dec. 12, 2016. The timeline is below:

Oct. 3 – Candlewood Suites, 1935 S. Basswood Dr.

Oct. 8 – Pizza X, 877, S. College Mall Rd.

Oct. 14 – Flip Laundry, 411 S. Woodscrest Dr.

Nov. 27 – 877 S. College Mall Rd.

Dec. 4 – Village Pantry, 1307 W. Third St.

Dec. 12 – Crescent Donut, 231 S. Adams St.

Police say Williams claimed to use a BB gun in five of the armed robberies.

Detectives continue to investigate Williams as a possible suspect to two unsolved and one attempted robbery that was never reported to police.

He was first booked into Lake County Jail on a charge of parole violation before he was recently transported to Monroe County Jail.