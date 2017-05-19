× 1-2″ of rain expected this weekend, but we do dry out for Sunday afternoon

Spotty showers and storms will be likely today. We could even see a few severe storms in time for the evening drive. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm today, as we’ll top out in the mid-upper70s. It will NOT be a wash out, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella nearby because the coverage will increase to scattered this afternoon.

It’s Fast Friday at IMS and a spot T-shower will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 70s at the track today.

Parts of central Indiana is in SLIGHT risk for severe storms today, including downtown Indy. We could see a few severe T-storm WARNINGS by the evening commute. Damaging winds and hail are our primary threats for today.

Here’s a look at the picture for the evening commute hours tonight.

The weekend will NOT be a complete wash out. We will have many dry hours to enjoy but overall Saturday will be wetter. We will see periods of heavy rain on Saturday while Sunday afternoon will be DRY. The wettest part of the weekend will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front crosses the area. This is when the heaviest rain will fall. Rain will clear out for Sunday afternoon so Pole Day will be DRY for the afternoon hours.

We’re looking at about 1-2″ of rain through Sunday night.

Next week will be colder with highs in the 60s.