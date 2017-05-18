Suspects lead police on chase into Indianapolis after armed robberies in southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for suspects who carried out a pair of armed robberies in southern Indiana before leading police on a chase to Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, the suspects stole a white Hummer in the Indianapolis area Wednesday night. They were then responsible for armed robberies in Seymour and Columbus early Thursday morning.

The suspects got onto I-65 and headed north as they led police on a high-speed pursuit. Police deployed stop sticks in Whiteland.

The suspects exited the interstate at County Line Road and stopped the vehicle in the area of Stop 11 and Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police recovered one weapon near the scene but said the suspects may still be armed.