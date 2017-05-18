× SCHEDULE | Track activity planned for Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday to practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500.

They’re hoping for more ideal conditions. Gusting winds proved challenging Wednesday, keeping more than half of the Indy 500 field from turning laps.

Only 14 cars recorded laps during Wednesday’s practice, and Team Penske elected before noon not to practice.

Ed Carpenter topped the speed charts Wednesday, with Scott Dixon, J.R. Hildebrand, rookie Fernando Alonso and Conor Daly rounding out the top five.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Thursday:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Administrative Office, Credential Office, IMS Ticket Office Open

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

Noon-6 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

TICKETS: General Admission: $15. Kids 15 and under free.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gate 1-Walk, Gate 10-Public Drive, Gate 10A-Walk, Gate 12-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 2-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 4-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 6-Walk, Gate 7 South-Walk, Gate 7 Vehicle-Drive

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission – B Penthouse (22-25) as needed, B Stand (22-25) as needed, Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, E Stand (1-4) as needed, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair, NW Vista (1-4) as needed, NW Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18) as needed, Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, Tower Terrace (37-42) as needed, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Wheelchair Accessible

PARKING LOTS OPEN (9 a.m.): North 40-Limited Free Public Parking, Turn 3-Limited Free Infield Public Parking, Lot 3P-Free Outside Public Parking

MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

For more information about upcoming events and tickets, visit the IMS website.