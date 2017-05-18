Police in Clinton investigating after man, woman found dead in home

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lawrence County until 6 p.m.

CLINTON, Ind.– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Vermillion County.

The deceased were found around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 500 block of South Main Street in Clinton. Both bodies are adults- one female and one male.

Indiana State Police searched the home and found the bodies inside. At this time, police say there’s no public safety concern connected to the deaths.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday. Detectives are actively investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call 765-653-4114.

 

