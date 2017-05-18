× Paul George left off an ‘All-NBA’ team, future with Pacers in doubt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers were dealt a huge blow Thursday when sportswriters did not cast Paul George onto one of the three “All-NBA” teams.

With the latest collective bargaining agreement going into effect this summer, teams are given an edge to keep their superstars if they make the first, second or third All-NBA teams.

Since Paul George failed to make one of the teams, the Pacers will not be able to sign him to a 5-year, $207M “super-max” contract that is offered to help teams keep their stars.

This means that most likely after next season, the Pacers will only be able to offer George roughly 2-3 million more per season than other teams.

If he would of made an “All-NBA” team, the Pacers could offer 6-7 million more per season and an extra year.

Now, many NBA analysts expect the Pacers and new GM Kevin Pritchard to consider trading George this upcoming season.

George has hinted in the past at a return to Los Angeles, where he grew up in nearby Palmdale.

If Indiana decides to keep George, there is a way for the Pacers to keep him long-term as the continued face of the franchise.

He could theoretically make an All-NBA team next year, and the Pacers would be able to offer him a super-max deal as he enters free agency, increasing their odds to keep him.

George wasn’t the only player to lose out on money from the selections.

Jazz star and former Butler icon Gordon Hayward didn’t make a team as well, increasing his odds of entering free agency and signing elsewhere.

Will he make a return home? Only time will tell.

As for the Pacers, new GM Kevin Pritchard has a decision ahead of him that can alter the state of the franchise for the next decade.

Good luck.