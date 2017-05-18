× Indiana State Police, FBI serve search warrants at Muncie Sanitary District

MUNCIE, Ind. – Investigators with Indiana State Police and the Muncie Police Department are serving a search warrant at the Muncie Sanitary District on Kilgore Avenue. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time, but we’re told it is not connected to the missing persons investigation out of Indy that we reported on yesterday.

However, police will not confirm whether or not it is connected to the arrest of Building Commissioner Craig Nichols earlier this year.

Nichols was arrested on February 15, 2017. He served as building commissioner since 2012,and he is accused of using two companies he owns to earn revenue from the city for projects that didn’t receive competitive bidding.

He billed the city nearly $800,000 for work that his company never did or performed at inflated prices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces a count of theft of government funds and dozens of counts of wire fraud and money laundering.