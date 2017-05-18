Heavy rain is likely through the weekend
Thursday was our seventh consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Our rain free streak will soon end as a cold front will move this way and bring scattered t-storms overnight.
We’ll have more widespread rainfall on Friday and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.
Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday with the heaviest rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain will end Sunday afternoon.
Expect a dry Monday with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rainfall has been plentiful this month.
This has been the longest dry spell for Indianapolis since February.
A powerful area of low pressure to our west will slowly move this way and bring unsettled weather for the next few days.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms for the next three days.
Heavy rain likely Friday afternoon.
Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.
Pole Day will start wet, but end dry.
There may be rain delays at the Speedway this weekend.
Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.