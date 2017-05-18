Heavy rain is likely through the weekend

Posted 4:42 pm, May 18, 2017, by

Thursday was our seventh consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Our rain free streak will soon end as a cold front will move this way and bring scattered t-storms overnight.

We’ll have more widespread rainfall on Friday and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday with the heaviest rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain will end Sunday afternoon.

Expect a dry Monday with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall has been plentiful this month.

This has been the longest dry spell for Indianapolis since February.

A powerful area of low pressure to our west will slowly move this way and bring unsettled weather for the next few days.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms for the next three days.

Heavy rain likely Friday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Pole Day will start wet, but end dry.

There may be rain delays at the Speedway this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s