Thursday was our seventh consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Our rain free streak will soon end as a cold front will move this way and bring scattered t-storms overnight.

We’ll have more widespread rainfall on Friday and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday with the heaviest rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain will end Sunday afternoon.

Expect a dry Monday with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall has been plentiful this month.

This has been the longest dry spell for Indianapolis since February.

A powerful area of low pressure to our west will slowly move this way and bring unsettled weather for the next few days.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms for the next three days.

Heavy rain likely Friday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Pole Day will start wet, but end dry.

There may be rain delays at the Speedway this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.