Enjoy a beachfront walk and amazing sights at Indiana Dunes State Park

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- We’re helping you have the best summer ever and taking you to vacation spots in Indiana!

We went to Indiana Dunes State Park, just a couple hours north, where you have miles of beachfront property to enjoy and sand dunes to climb.

Lorelei Weimer tells us it’s a national treasure in our own backyard.

While we were there we climbed some of the tallest sand dunes. Completing the three dune challenge is one of the most popular things to do in the park!

We climbed Mt. Jackson, which is a 176-foot-tall sand dune and we brought along the drone, camera and GoPro to give you a look on the ground and in the sky! The other two dunes are Mt. Tom and Mt. Holden. You can reach all three dunes by taking “Trail 8” at the Nature Center.

From the top of Mt. Jackson you see Lake Michigan, the beach area and the Chicago skyline!

Another popular thing to do is enjoy the 15 miles of beach front property the park offers. You need to arrive early in the day during the summer to secure a parking spot.

Weimer tells us that they call these beaches the “Singing Sands” because it makes a little noise when you walk on the sand in the summer.

The average water temperature out on Lake Michigan in July and August is in the 60s! If that is too cold for you, there are plenty of other things to enjoy in the park. You can also walk on the beach, enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails and even rent a boat and go fishing out on the lake.

According to Weimer, the Indiana Dunes State and National Park together are actually the No. 1 visited attraction in the state of Indiana.

The park will satisfy both the adventure seeker and the one who is looking for a beautiful place to relax.

