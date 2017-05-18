Driver Josef Newgarden crashes into wall during Indy 500 practice

Posted 1:21 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:26PM, May 18, 2017

Photo of Josef Newgarden's crash courtesy of IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Indianapolis 500 driver Josef Newgarden wrecked his car during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

He crashed his car into the wall in Turn 1.

He was able to get out of his car, and he appears to be uninjured. He was transported to the infield care center to be checked out.

This is the third day of Indy 500 practice for drivers. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s