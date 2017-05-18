× Driver Josef Newgarden crashes into wall during Indy 500 practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Indianapolis 500 driver Josef Newgarden wrecked his car during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

He crashed his car into the wall in Turn 1.

He was able to get out of his car, and he appears to be uninjured. He was transported to the infield care center to be checked out.

This is the third day of Indy 500 practice for drivers. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Here's the Newgarden car on a hook. pic.twitter.com/w5uNdkCW4V — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 18, 2017