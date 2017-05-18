Daily rain chances begin today with 2″ possible through Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a WARM and WINDY day. We will keep an isolated T-shower chance throughout the day, but overall we'll see a lot more dry time than wet. You can expect wind gusts over 30 mph with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon.

We will have an isolated shower chance at IMS for practices today between Noon and 6 p.m. Winds will also be gusty in Speedway throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Rain chances go UP Friday and this weekend. The coverage of rain will be higher Friday afternoon. Here's a look around 3 p.m.

Saturday will be wet at times with the occasional heavy downpour. It won't be a complete washout, but you should definitely keep the wet weather gear nearby.

Rain will get heavier around midnight Saturday into early Sunday as the front crosses the state. You can expect heavy downpours and some thunderstorms with gusty winds and falling temperatures early in the day on Sunday.

Highs for the second half of the weekend will only be in the 70s. 1-2" is likely through Sunday night. There could be locally higher amounts.

Next week we cool off even more with highs in the 60s!