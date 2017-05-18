Authorities in Lafayette searching for missing teen girl that was forced into dark Honda Civic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette Police have announced that they are actively looking tonight for a 17-18 year-old female that was reportedly forced into a black or blue two-door Honda Civic.

She is described as a heavy set girl wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.

Police say she was forced into the car by a heavy set white male that is bald and has a goatee.

The vehicle left northbound on Melbourne Rd.

If you see them or the vehicle, please call 911.

