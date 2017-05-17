Young Pittsboro burn victim becomes honorary firefighter, hangs out with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. – A Pittsboro boy lived it up in the Windy City.

Owen Mahan, 9, became an honorary firefighter and also got to watch the Chicago Cubs practice from the dugout before their Tuesday night game.

In 2009, Owen fell into a bathtub full of hot water and suffered severe burns in Lawrence, Kan. Doctors didn’t give him much of a chance of surviving, but Owen has persevered again and again. He’s endured dozens of surgeries but continues to inspire hope.

He loves firefighters and all things related to fire trucks.

We covered Owen’s story in April, when he was able to go to the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis. There, he met some of his favorite stars from the TV show Chicago Fire.

His next surgery is scheduled for June 5, when part of his left leg will be amputated. He had a procedure in February to amputate his right leg. Friends arranged the trip to Chicago so he could take his mind off the upcoming procedure, which will require him to stay in the hospital for seven to ten days.

He and his family made the three-plus-hour drive from Pittsboro to Chicago under the guise that Owen had a doctor’s appointment, although it sounded like Owen wasn’t fooled.

His Tuesday adventure included a stop at Navy Pier, where he rode the Ferris wheel.

He dropped by the Chicago Fire Department Engine 78 in Wrigleyville, where he was made an honorary firefighter and got a full uniform.

His final stop was at Wrigley Field, where he got the best seat in the dugout for batting practice and met some of the players.

You can follow Owen’s adventures on his Facebook page.