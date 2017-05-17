× VP Pence honors Deputy Koontz, Officer Bradway during Police Week at White House

WASHINGTON – Police week ceremonies continue in Washington D.C. as the nation honors those who sacrificed their lives while wearing the badge.

Last night, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a reception at the White House for the members of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

He also met with the families of Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz and IMPD Officer Rod Bradway. Deputy Koontz’s young son Noah presented the vice president with a coin honoring his dad.

Koontz, 27, was fatally shot while serving a warrant with other law enforcement personnel at a home in Russiaville.

Bradway was shot and killed while rescuing a woman and baby held captive at gunpoint by a man on the city’s northwest side.

Welcomed the family of the late Sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz to @WhiteHouse. His son Noah got a close look at Pres. Teddy Roosevelt's desk! pic.twitter.com/Hjtdon8WmM — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 17, 2017

Enjoyed seeing some Hoosier heroes at the @WhiteHouse earlier. Thank you to the Indiana State FOP for all you do! #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/yzv4h4O9xL — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 17, 2017

VP Pence meets with Koontz family from Indiana and thanks them for their sacrifice | “Deputy Carl Koontz is a hero.” pic.twitter.com/v65QZ9CXBN — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) May 16, 2017

Son (Noah) of Fallen Deputy Carl Koontz presents a challenge coin honoring his Dad to Vice President #SpecialMoment pic.twitter.com/kxb7TYQY9L — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) May 16, 2017