VP Pence honors Deputy Koontz, Officer Bradway during Police Week at White House
WASHINGTON – Police week ceremonies continue in Washington D.C. as the nation honors those who sacrificed their lives while wearing the badge.
Last night, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a reception at the White House for the members of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.
He also met with the families of Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz and IMPD Officer Rod Bradway. Deputy Koontz’s young son Noah presented the vice president with a coin honoring his dad.
Koontz, 27, was fatally shot while serving a warrant with other law enforcement personnel at a home in Russiaville.
Bradway was shot and killed while rescuing a woman and baby held captive at gunpoint by a man on the city’s northwest side.