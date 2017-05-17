The warmest day of the year is upon us with daily rain chances returning starting tomorrow

Posted 6:52 am, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 07:20AM, May 17, 2017

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far! We'll also stay dry and breezy. You can expect an occasional gust to 25mph along with a cloud/sun mix through the afternoon. Today will also be the last dry day until next week!

If you're headed out to IMS, gates open at 10 a.m. and practices run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be a warm and breezy day at the track with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s with breezy conditions.

Daily rain chances return beginning Thursday and linger through the weekend. On Thursday we'll see a lot more dry time than wet. In fact, not everyone will get wet, as the coverage will be very spotty. Here's a look at 4 p.m.

The coverage will stay spotty into Friday.

Rain chances go up for all this weekend. The best chance will be Saturday afternoon and evening. On Sunday a few heavy downpours are possible as the front is scheduled to swing through and temperatures will cool off as well.

Next week we start off dry and cooler!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s