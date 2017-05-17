× The Chainsmokers to headline brand new 400 Fest at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Chainsmokers have been announced as the headliners for the brand new 400 Fest at the Brickyard.

IMS announced the two-night concert event for Friday, July 21 and Saturday July 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Other 400 fest artists include Major Lazer, Mac Miller, Cheat Codes and DNCE.

Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights, with music starting at 7 p.m. The complete 400 Fest schedule, with specific performance lineups for each day, and additional details will be available soon at www.400Fest.com.

“400 Fest will help introduce a new generation of fans to Brickyard 400 weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This impressive array of superstars will add even more appeal to what is already one of the most exciting weekends of the year at IMS.”

For the first 2,500 fans, two-night General Admission tickets are available at $100 each, with General Admission Pit tickets—placing fans even closer to the action—starting at $130 each.

Prices then will increase to $120 for General Admission and $150 for General Admission Pit, with a final increase to $150 and $200, respectively, as the event nears capacity.

400 Fest tickets do not include admission to the Brickyard 400 or Lilly Diabetes 250, but 400 Fest ticket holders can purchase discounted General Admission tickets to any of the three days of on-track action for those races Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 or Sunday, July 23, including full-weekend General Admission tickets.