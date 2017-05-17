× Take a central Indiana road trip to Marengo Cave

This time, I’m taking you on a two-and-a-half hour drive south on State Road 37 to Marengo Cave in Crawford County for a one-of-a-kind tour underground.

Cavernous.

Captivating.

Alive.

Marengo Cave has been drawing wide-eyed Hoosiers since 1883.

“We always tell our guests that it takes millions possibly hundreds of thousands of years to make a cave like this. Scientists tell us it takes 100 years to make one cubic inch,” said our guide Susan Atkins.

The cave offers two main tours and five-and-a-half miles of passages.

We took the shorter route toward an area called the Crystal Palace. And we found plenty of natural treasures along the way.

Frank: “You just want to touch it. We shouldn’t, but you just want to touch it. And you can tell just by looking at it that it had to take eons to make that.”

“This is an area of the cave we call new York city upside down. You can see all the streets intersecting and everything because of all the fissures in the ceiling,” said Atkins.

There’s also a rock called the Indian Blanket, which glows a bright red in the light.

And the Pipe Organ, aptly named for these spindled columns of stone.

There are formations called the “Diamond Dome” and the “Rock of Ages.”

In total there are more than 100 unique formations.

If your family’s into exploring, you can sign up for an adventure tour and snake through the recesses and tight spaces you can’t reach on the normal tour.

“I give a lot of school tours to children. And I tell them if they want to experience some sort of alien environment, they don’t need to go to space. They can come under the earth here to Marengo Cave,” Atkins said.

There’s nothing like seeing it in person.

Our video doesn’t come close to relaying the beauty down there.

I should mention they have canoeing and you can stay overnight at Marengo Cave’s camping cabins and campground.

And in case you’re wondering, you won’t see any bats.