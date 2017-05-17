Semi truck fire closes part of I-70 eastbound at Rural/Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A semi truck caught fire on the interstate after a crash early Wednesday morning, closing part of I-70 east of downtown.

The left two lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed near Keystone and Rural Street.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but drivers should expect slowdowns.

According to Indiana State Police, a car hit the semi, which then over corrected, hit the median and slid. The car spun after hitting the truck and ended up in the opposite direction. The driver of the car suffered some scrapes and cuts but was otherwise all right, police said.

The semi, which was carrying sunflower seeds, ended up on its side and caught fire. Police said the truck driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said cleanup could be a lengthy process because of the fuel spill.

Drivers traveling on southbound I-65 toward the North Split should get off at Meridian and take it up to 30th Street to head east to Rural and back to I-70. It’s a bit out of the way, but is the most direct route to get back to I-70 for those drivers.

Drivers traveling up I-65 northbound toward the North Split should exit at Washington Street and head east to Rural before taking Rural to I-70.