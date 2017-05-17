Marion man accused of child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl arrested

Police investigating after 14-year-old teen struck by van on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after a 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle on the near west side.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to W.10th and Holmes Ave.

According to police, a 14-year-old teen was riding a bicycle and was struck by a van. The cyclist did not have the right away.

The teen was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

We will update if we receive any more information.

