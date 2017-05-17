Our dry streak will end soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Our rain free streak will soon end as a strong storm system will move this way and bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday. We'll have more widespread rainfall on Friday and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

Wednesday was another day with temperatures above average.

Our streak of dry days continued Wednesday.

We'll have a daily chance for rain through Sunday.

Showers will be few and far between Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday afternoon.

We'll have a chance for rain Saturday.

Showers are likely Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.