Marion man wanted for 10 counts child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl

Posted 12:22 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, May 17, 2017

Nicholas Deon Thrash

MARION, Ind. – Marion police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for child molesting.

Police say Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, is wanted for 10 counts of child molesting which involves impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

He is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, and 160 pounds. It is believed that has fled Marion and is on the run at this time.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

As part of the investigation, the victim’s mother was arrested on May 16 on two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s