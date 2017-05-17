Crew fixes 90-year-old man’s drainage ditch, years after his first request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- After he says he spent years being ignored by the city and his utility company, an Indianapolis man finally saw his problem fixed.

A crew showed up to dig a drainage ditch in front of Albert Ferguson's house. They even put in new pipes and continued the ditch through several of his neighbors' yards to ensure it properly drains.

The crew was a welcome sight for Ferguson, 90, who called the CBS4 Problem Solvers hotline after he said he'd tried to get it fixed for years.

Ferguson and his neighbors hooked up to city sewer a few years ago, and as a result the ditch ended up filled in, causing water to sit in his yard every time it rained.

"It pools all the way around," Ferguson said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted Citizens Energy, which immediately jumped on the problem. It took just three weeks for the company to survey the property, assign the project to a contractor, and get it fixed.

"I was glad, because ... I had been trying since 2014 and for them to be here starting to get that straightened out, I was very happy," Ferguson said.

A crew member told CBS4 that he expected the work to be done within a week.

