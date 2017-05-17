Marion man accused of child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl arrested

Colts sign rookie RB Marlon Mack

Posted 5:34 pm, May 17, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have whittled their list of unsigned draft picks to three.

The team announced Wednesday it signed running back Marlon Mack, a fourth-round selection, to his rookie contract. Financial terms were not immediately available, but Mack is due a four-year contract worth approximately $2.819 million under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Mack put up over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at USF. In his final year, he average 6.8 yards per rush and piled up 15 touchdowns.

Mack is the fifth of eight draft picks to sign. Still unsigned are first-round cornerback Malik Hooker, third-round linebacker Tarell Basham and fourth-round defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

