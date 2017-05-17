Bosphorus Cafe brings traditional Turkish food to the top of Yelp’s list for ‘Top 50 places to eat in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just south of downtown in the Holy Rosary district sits Indy’s first and only Turkish restaurant.

Here at Bosphorus Café, everything from the food, atmosphere, authentic décor, and hand-painted floors and ceilings make you feel like you have been transported to the Middle East.

Once inside the restaurant located at 935 S. East Street, it’s easy to see why Bosphorus Café is the number one restaurant on Yelp’s 2017 list of “Top 50 Places to eat in Indiana.”

Owner Orhan Dermitas says everything is made fresh each day, including baklava. He always guarantees an authentic Turkish food experience, because he believes that’s the only way to do it.

While there, you’ll feel like you are dining in the comfort of someone’s home because, technically, you are.

“This is like an 1800s house. This area was an Italian neighborhood and people used to live here and then there was a small business here. Then in 2002 we came here and started our business,” says Dermitas.

“One of the top things that trends in the Yelp reviews for this business is the atmosphere and the way you feel when you are actually eating here,” says Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith. “Orhan and his staff make you feel really invited and like you’re part of the family.”

Four Things You Need to Know:

They have plenty of menu options for vegetarian and vegan diets. Their patio is pet-friendly. The cafe was named one of the Top 50 places to eat in Indiana on Yelp in 2017. The cafe’s decor includes colorful hand-painted hardwood floors and ceilings.

If you’re new to Turkish cuisine, Orhan says you can expect dishes similar to a combination of Middle Eastern, Greek, and Mediterranean cuisine. And if you still don’t know where to start, just order the combination platter.

“My first suggestion is try the appetizer combo platter, with a little bit of everything. If they order the combo platter they are going to see the hummus, baba ganoush, doner, taboouli. Everything is going be on the plate. And of course with the warm pita bread,” says Dermitas.

They also offer an entrée called the Bosphorus Special, which features an array of kabobs and is perfect for sharing. Then, when it’s time for dessert, Yelpers rave about one of their favorite pairings.

“For dessert, and it’s one of the top things that stands out and it’s a really fun experience is the Turkish coffee paired with their baklava. You’ve got to have a true Turkish experience from start to finish and you’ve got to end it with the Turkish coffee and baklava,” says Smith.

You can check out Bosphorus Café on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

