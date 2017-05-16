× The heat is on this week with daily rain chances returning Thursday

We have an Air Quality Alert in effect today for elevated ozone levels in the lower parts of the atmosphere. This tends to happen when an air mass is stagnant over an area for an extended period of time. You’ll want to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the heat of the day. You’ll also want to refrain from mowing the lawn until after 7pm and limit time in a drive-thru lanes.

It will be another WARM day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.

We’ll also heat up quickly for the practices at IMS.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week and the warmest day of 2017 so far with a high of 87! Daily thunderstorm chances return on Thursday and continue through the weekend. On Thursday and Friday it will be spotty with more dry time than wet.

Heading into the weekend T-storms will be a little more widespread, so you’ll want to keep outdoor plans flexible this weekend. Neither day will be a wash out.

Four day rain totals from Thursday through Sunday night could range between 1-2″.

Cooler air returns early next week.