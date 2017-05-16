Police make arrest in connection with December fatal shooting

Posted 11:47 am, May 16, 2017, by

Allan Walker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in a murder case months after the victim died from the shooting.

IMPD said Allan Walker, 29, was taken into custody for an active murder warrant in Merrillville. IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit tracked him there and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to make the arrest. He has since been extradited to Indianapolis.

On Dec. 23, 2016, officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in the Wildwood Apartment complex. Police said 33-year-old Kevin Dudley had been shot. He died from his injuries a day later at Eskenazi Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s