Police: Driver hit toddler at Columbus mobile home park, fled the scene

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for a man who hit a toddler at a Columbus mobile home park and then fled the scene.

A deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on May 15 around 8:40 p.m. at the Elkland Hills Mobile Home Park.

Witnesses at the scene told police a toddler was playing in the front yard when she attempted to cross the roadway. That’s when she was struck by a vehicle “driving at a high rate of speed.”

The driver is described as a skinny white male with dark hair. A passenger in the vehicle originally identified herself to the child’s mother, but she has not responded to telephone calls or contacted authorities.

The toddler was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where she was treated and released for a fractured left foot.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this accident to call the tip line at 812-379-1712.