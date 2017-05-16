× Marion woman says daughter’s prophetic dream led to $1 million Powerball win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Without a doubt, it was a good dream.

A Marion woman says her daughter’s dream gave her the Powerball numbers that led her to buy a ticket. Those numbers ended up winning her $1 million from the May 6 drawing.

The woman, identified as Rebecca T., bought the winning ticket at Speedway, 1227 N. Wabash Road in Marion. She originally thought she won $100,000 until her daughter called to tell her she’d actually won a cool $1 million!

Rebecca’s adult daughter had a dream in January in which she saw Powerball numbers. Rebecca has played the numbers a few times since the dream, and this time matched everything except the Powerball. The winning numbers for the May 6 drawing were 11, 21, 31, 41, 59 and Powerball 9.

“I always said we would hit (the jackpot) one day,” Rebecca said while claiming her prize at Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis. “(I) can’t believe it actually happened.”

Rebecca plans to share the money with family and fulfill a dream of building a tiny home.

The overall odds of winning a prize in Powerball are 1 in 25. The next drawing is Wednesday night, with the jackpot estimated at $204 million.