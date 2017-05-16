× Man arrested in connection with homicide outside Indianapolis liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police made an arrest in connection with a deadly weekend shooting outside a near northeast side liquor store.

Robert Ray, 21, was taken into custody in the case. Detectives with IMPD’s Violent Crimes Units arrested him in the Castleton area and said Ray was suffering from a gunshot wound when they found him. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Ray shot Trymaine Lewis, 37, who was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue outside Triangle Liquors around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said a fight may have preceded the shooting.

Lewis was rushed to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his wounds.

Detectives believe several people may have witnessed Saturday’s shooting and urge anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.