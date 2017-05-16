Man arrested after police discover large amount of drug-laced Sweet Tarts in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police announced the arrest of a man accused of making and distributing candy laced with drugs.

The Greenfield Police Department sent an alert Monday about “Sweet Tarts” laced with drugs ranging from Xanax to heroin after officers recovered more than 100 pieces of the candy last week.

Tuesday morning, police said they’d arrested Jeramie Smith, 30, at his apartment in the 2100 block of North West Bay Drive in Greenfield. Investigators found the candy along with methamphetamine, syringes, baggies, scales and concentrated THC for vape pens. His arrest came as the result of a two-month investigation, police said.

Police said Smith was in the process of making the drug-laced Sweet Tarts when they arrived to search his residence. They believe he was distributing them to Hancock County and surrounding counties.

Police are concerned that children could unsuspectingly ingest the drug-laced candy and suffer ill effects. Investigators said the drug-laced version looks like normal candy, making it difficult to tell the difference between them until the candy is consumed.

Smith faces several charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Police said the estimated street value of the Sweet Tarts and drugs in Smith’s apartment was $20,000.

Last month, a Columbus high school student was caught with the drug-laced candy, which the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office called “Xanie Tarts.”