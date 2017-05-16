× Isaac Haas to forego NBA Draft, return to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Isaac Haas will return to Purdue for his senior season.

The 7-foot-2 center had previously declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent. As a junior, Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Boilermakers.

“After going through the NBA evaluations and workouts with multiple teams, I have had many long discussions with my family and the Purdue coaching staff,” said Haas in a statement from the school. “We came to the decision that it’s best that I come back to Purdue and help bring Purdue to a better place than last year for my senior year. I learned so much from the NBA experience and I want to thank all the organizations that managed to bring me in and allowed me to showcase my talents while improving certain aspects of my game and learning what I need to work on. It’s time to focus on next year and to bring another conference championship and a national title to Purdue.”

“We are excited that Isaac will be returning for his senior season here at Purdue,” said head coach Matt Painter in a statement. “He received feedback from his workouts and we hope he can take what he learned in those workouts and translate it to the court. He has the potential to be the most-dominant big man in the conference and we are looking forward to getting him back this summer.”

With Haas’ expected return, Purdue now waits word on two more underclassmen currently declared for the draft: Forwards Caleb Swanigan and Vincent Edwards.