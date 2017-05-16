× Investigators arrest suspect in string of Madison, Delaware County burglaries

MADISON COUNTY, IN– Madison County deputies arrested a suspected burglar this week, helping investigators clear up a string of burglaries in Madison and Delaware Counties.

The sheriff’s office said Levi Vaughn, 25, is facing charges of burglary, theft, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish, and possession of methamphetamine. Investigators are also looking for another person of interest.

“It’s just a punch in the gut to come up and something like this has happened,” Rich Garrison, manager of Busby Farms, said.

Early in May, investigators said they received reports of burglaries of barns in Frankton.

“They had figured out a clever way to get in a door we had a padlock on,” Garrison said.

Garrison said someone took a chainsaw and tried to take a tractor from the barn.

“What solved this thing probably quicker than anything was that they had some surveillance cameras,” Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Rob Oleksy said.

Deputies said they started surveillance on the home where the suspect lives, and spotted Vaughn with two chainsaws matching the description of ones believed to be stolen. They took Vaughn into custody and found marijuana and methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

“We were able to make an arrest, do a search warrant and find other stolen items,” Oleksy said.

Investigators said they discovered a stolen trailer, and through further investigation, a welder, a Polaris Ranger vehicle, a Kawasaki Mule, chain saws and a utility trailer.

Oleksy said Vaughn may be linked to at least five other burglaries.

“You never expect it in your little hometown you grew up in to have to worry about this kind of stuff,” Brian Shuter, who had property taken, said. “But obviously in today’s age we do so we’re gonna take some more precautions.”

The sheriff’s office encourages you to keep doors locked, keep an eye on your neighbor’s property and use surveillance cameras.