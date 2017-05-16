× INDOT begins extensive mowing project along I-65 from Johnson County to southern Indiana

SOUTHEAST, Ind.— The Indiana Department of Transportation has contracted crews to began mowing operations along Interstate 65 from Clark County to Johnson County. Mowing has started at Memphis Road and will proceed northbound to mile marker 90.0 at the Franklin exit. Once I-65’s northbound median area and right-of-way beyond the outside shoulder have been cut, crews will begin working along southbound I-65 lanes.

The current operation is Cycle 1 of three mowing cycles programmed for 2017 along I-65 within INDOT Southeast District boundaries. J & M Contracting of Shelbyville is the state’s contractor for this $185,000 mowing contract.