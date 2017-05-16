× Indianapolis police search for woman accused of using counterfeit check, ID card

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for forgery.

Police say the woman presented a counterfeit check and identification card at the Key Bank located at 2433 Lake Circle Drive on January 26. She was able to get away with $4,000 from the transaction.

If you recognize this woman, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.