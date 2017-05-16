Indianapolis police search for woman accused of using counterfeit check, ID card

Posted 10:04 am, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09AM, May 16, 2017

Photo provided by Crime Stoppers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for forgery.

Police say the woman presented a counterfeit check and identification card at the Key Bank located at 2433 Lake Circle Drive on January 26. She was able to get away with $4,000 from the transaction.

If you recognize this woman, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s