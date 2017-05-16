Indianapolis authorities searching for missing 6-year-old boy last seen on north side

Posted 7:45 pm, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:54PM, May 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 6-year-old.

Fire officials say they’re working with police to locate the boy, whose name is Jacorey.

The boy was reportedly last seen on a Ninja Turtle scooter at 5 p.m. near 8184 Century Circle W Drive. That’s on the north side.

IFD says the 4 foot 5 inch tall boy was wearing a sleeveless Superman shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

 

