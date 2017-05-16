× IMPD recruiting young people for cadet program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD and the Indy Public Safety Foundation are searching for 10 young people interested in becoming cadets.

The recruits will become the first class of the IMPD Cadet Program, which is designed to develop a pipeline for people 18 to 21 who want to become officers with the department.

Those selected will be hired as part-time employees of IMPD.

“Cadets will gain invaluable experience and work beside some of the finest men and women of the IMPD,” said Chief Roach.

A similar program operated under the Indianapolis Police Department in the past, but has not been operational for many years. A $100,000 grant from the Indianapolis Foundation helped the department launch this program.

Youth interested in being part of this new program should visit www.indy.gov/jobs, click “Full Time Job Opportunities” and search for the “IMPD Cadet Program.” Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 26.