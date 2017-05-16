IMPD asks public to help identify, locate persons of interest in near east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help them identify and locate two persons of interest in connection with a near east side homicide.

Officers say Jimmy McKinnley, 39, was fatally shot in the 2800 block of Brookside Ave. on Monday, April 17.

Detectives released still images and surveillance video that show a male and a female that may have been involved in the incident.

One video shows the male walking through a gas station parking lot in the area of Rural Street and Mass. Ave. shortly after the homicide. The second shows the female walking through an alley off of Mass. Ave. shortly before the crime.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).