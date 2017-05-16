Get ready for the warmest day of the year

Posted 4:48 pm, May 16, 2017, by

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Along with the dry weather we are feeling a warm up. The warmest day of the year so far has been 83 degrees. We have reached that magic number four times. With warmer air in place, Wednesday should be the hottest day of the year so far.

Our rain free streak will continue one more day before our weather pattern changes. A strong storm system will move this way and bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday. We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the end of the week and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

This has been our longest streak of rain free days since February.

 

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Rain will be more widespread and cool temperatures down on Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

Rain ends early Monday.

A daily chance for rain will be with us through the weekend.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s