Get ready for the warmest day of the year

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Along with the dry weather we are feeling a warm up. The warmest day of the year so far has been 83 degrees. We have reached that magic number four times. With warmer air in place, Wednesday should be the hottest day of the year so far.

Our rain free streak will continue one more day before our weather pattern changes. A strong storm system will move this way and bring a chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday. We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the end of the week and rain may also affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

This has been our longest streak of rain free days since February.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Rain will be more widespread and cool temperatures down on Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

Rain ends early Monday.

A daily chance for rain will be with us through the weekend.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.