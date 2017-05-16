Fun runs, a farmers market and Indy 500 celebrations highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 17

The inside lane of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m.Wednesday – 10:30 p.m. Saturday for set-up for the Salesforce Celebration taking place later in the week. Expect slower traffic.Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.Thursday, May 18

Run(317) – The Circle will begin and end at Monument Circle and result in partial closures along the course from 7 – 9 p.m. The following streets will be affected: South half and spoke of Monument Circle (total closure)

Market Street between Pennsylvania Street and Capitol Avenue

Capitol Avenue between Market and Washington streets

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street

West Street between Washington and 10th streets

10th Street between West and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street between 10th and Market Streets Friday, May 19

The west half of Monument Circle and the West Market Street spoke will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday through 10:30 p.m. Saturday for the Salesforce Tower Celebration. Saturday, May 20

Rainbow 5K Run/Walk will take place 8:30 – 11:30 a.m., beginning and ending at the Indianapolis Fire Fighters Museum parking lot. Expect delays and partial closures along the route. Vermont Street between East Street and Park Avenue will be closed 9:30-11:30 a.m. for the placement of a state historical marker commemorating Little Sisters of the Poor. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk will result in the total closure of Michigan and North streets between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets 2 – 6 p.m. There may be traffic delays along the route, which runs along the American Legion Mall. Sunday, May 21

Massachusetts Avenue between Park and College avenues will be closed 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the John Alexander Hoosier 250 Tricycle Race. Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday evening. An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.