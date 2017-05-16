Fun runs, a farmers market and Indy 500 celebrations highlight a busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fun runs and walks, a farmers market and a business celebration all highlight a busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis this week.
Drivers should be aware of the weeks events and need to be prepared for possible streets to be either closed or restricted during the time of those events.
Here is a rundown of the weeks events for downtown Indianapolis:
|Wednesday, May 17
The inside lane of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m.Wednesday – 10:30 p.m. Saturday for set-up for the Salesforce Celebration taking place later in the week. Expect slower traffic.Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.Thursday, May 18
Run(317) – The Circle will begin and end at Monument Circle and result in partial closures along the course from 7 – 9 p.m. The following streets will be affected:
Friday, May 19
Saturday, May 20
Vermont Street between East Street and Park Avenue will be closed 9:30-11:30 a.m. for the placement of a state historical marker commemorating Little Sisters of the Poor.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk will result in the total closure of Michigan and North streets between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets 2 – 6 p.m. There may be traffic delays along the route, which runs along the American Legion Mall.
Sunday, May 21
Special Events
An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday evening.
An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.