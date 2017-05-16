× Franklin police search for man accused of robbing couple using guns stolen from their home

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A suspect robbed a couple in Franklin using guns he stole from their home, police say.

Police responded to a home on Lancelot Drive around 6:35 p.m. on Monday to investigate a burglary.

A couple at the residence told police they had been confined and robbed by one white male.

They said the suspect held them at gunpoint with weapons he stole from the residence.

The suspect stole three guns and left in the victims silver 2011 Nissan Altima, license plate # FM8709. Police are still searching for their vehicle.

Franklin Police Detectives say they have identified a suspect, and they are testing physical evidence before releasing his name. Police say he is not from the Franklin area and has not been located.