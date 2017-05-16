× ESPN announces Peyton Manning will host 2017 ESPYs

LOS ANGELES, Ca – There’s no question that Peyton Manning has an extensive resume: Two-time Super Bowl MVP, SNL host, lover of “chicken parm,” Papa John’s commercial pitchman, and now ESPY host!

ESPN announced today that the former Colts quarterback will host the 2017 ESPYs on July 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This is the 25th ESPYs, which is an award show that honors individual athletes and teams.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a statement to ESPN. “The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career—I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”