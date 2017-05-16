× Bebe Rexha will sing national anthem at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced today that singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will perform the national anthem before the start of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Rexha will sing on race day in the traditional spot before the 33 drivers are called to their cars.

“This will be my first time attending the Indianapolis 500, and I can already feel the electrifying energy that comes with it,” Rexha said. “I couldn’t be more excited and honored to perform the national anthem and am looking forward to seeing everyone there and experiencing my first big Race Day.”

Rexha just wrapped up a North American tour following the release of her album “All Your Fault, Pt. 1.”

She hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her platinum-selling smash single “Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy. Her single “No Broken Hearts,” featuring Nicki Minaj, has more than 180 million YouTube/VEVO views to date.

“We welcome Bebe to IMS on Race Day to sing the national anthem for a packed crowd and millions of viewers across the globe,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “She is a fantastic performer with an amazing voice that has been streamed around the globe, and she’s going to deliver a memorable rendition befitting such a monumental day and iconic sporting celebration.”

The Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28. You can purchase tickets here.