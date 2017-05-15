× Rookie Jack Harvey crashes during Indy 500 practice, not injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis 500 rookie Jack Harvey brushed the wall at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Monday, marking the first incident during practice for the 101st running of the iconic race.

The number 50 car suffered minor damage, and Harvey was able to get out of the incident unharmed. He told Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan his pride was hurt more than anything else.

Indy 500 rookie Jack Harvey tells me his pride was hurt more than anything after his brush with the wall today. pic.twitter.com/mdKGkZ52iE — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 15, 2017

Practice goes through 6 p.m. Monday and will continue throughout the week. The Indianapolis 500 is on May 28.