Rookie Jack Harvey crashes during Indy 500 practice, not injured

Posted 4:57 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:00PM, May 15, 2017

Photo of Jack Harvey hitting the wall at IMS on May 15, 2017. (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis 500 rookie Jack Harvey brushed the wall at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Monday, marking the first incident during practice for the 101st running of the iconic race.

The number 50 car suffered minor damage, and Harvey was able to get out of the incident unharmed. He told Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan his pride was hurt more than anything else.

Practice goes through 6 p.m. Monday and will continue throughout the week. The Indianapolis 500 is on May 28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s