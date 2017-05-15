× Indy Unsolved: 92-year-old Grant County man murdered during home invasion 7 years ago this week

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Seven years ago this week, a 92-year-old man was murdered inside his home in Grant County.

The crime happened in Van Buren, a small town northeast of Marion. To this day the case remains unsolved.

“There’s not hardly a day goes by I don’t think about him and wonder who did and why did they do it,” said the victim’s nephew, George Clupper.

At the time of the crime seven years ago, George Akers lived alone inside the rural home which he often left unlocked and had one regular visitor.

“There wasn’t a day went by I wasn’t there to take him his breakfast and supper,” said Clupper.

Unfortunately, Clupper says when he stopped by his uncle’s home one day in May 2010, he found the 92-year-old killed and first called police.

“I wake up at night and see the inside of that house. Something like that you never forget it,” said Clupper.

Investigators believe Akers was killed during a home invasion robbery. The home had been ransacked and the phone lines cut, but very little was ever found missing.

“As far as I know nothing in the house was stolen except a gun,” said Clupper.

In the years that followed, Clupper had the home torn down because of the painful memories it left behind. Akers had no wife or kids and his nephew hopes an arrest is made while there’s still family alive to see justice served.

“My mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to her brother or who did,” said Clupper. “I’ve been diagnosed with health issues and I could go to my grave not knowing and I don’t want that.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers in Grant County at 765-662-TIPS.

Clupper is offering a $5,000 reward with another $1,000 available from Crime Stoppers.