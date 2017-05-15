Indianapolis police chief pulls injured driver from overturned car on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department led by example Monday night.

The department said Chief Bryan Roach was one of three people to jump into action and pull a driver from a car that flipped on eastbound I-70.

Police say Roach came across the crash at mile marker 112 while leaving IMPD Headquarters just after 6:30 p.m. That’s when he, a concerned citizen and a nurse helped bring the injured driver to safety.

The driver, later identified as Juan Flores, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not expected to be serious. Later, state police ended up arresting Flores on a on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated driving offense.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but police say it was only slightly damaged and its driver was uninjured.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement praising Roach for his bravery:

“Each day the IMPD Police Chief works to keep the over 900,000 residents of Indianapolis safe. This evening, Chief Roach demonstrated incredible bravery for the safety of one. I am extremely proud of Chief Roach’s courage when confronted with this harrowing situation and am reminded once again that Indianapolis is lucky to have Chief Roach, and so many officers like him, who are always willing to get out of the car for the safety of our community.”

The police department wanted to the thank those who assisted Roach:

“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank all those who assisted Chief Roach and the injured driver. When citizens care, we are better and safer as a community. Every day officers provide both critical and essential services to the Indianapolis community and the Chief’s actions today are yet another vivid example of that service and care.”

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.